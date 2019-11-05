Horse trailer involved in crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

The southbound lanes of Highway 97 are closed near Gatzke Road

UPDATE: 4:38 p.m.

Highway 97 is now open however drivers should expect heavy northbound congestion.

——————

ORIGINAL:

Emergency crews are on scene of a crash involving horse trailer on Highway 97 in Lake Country.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near Gatzke Road.

According to a witness it appears a truck hauling a horse trailer went over a barrier and collided with oncoming traffic.

Vehicle incident Hwy 97 and Gatzke. Southbound lane closure with detour available throught Palmewash Parkway. Estimated time of opening 4 pm @TranBC_OKS @DriveBC @DriveBC_TOK pic.twitter.com/ge80SiPlD2 — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) November 5, 2019

Another witnesses claimed the driver of the vehcile may have had a cardiac arrest before the crash.

The southbound lane of Highway 97 is closed and a detour is available via Pelmewash Parkway.

DriveBC estimates the time of the road reopening to be 4 p.m.

It’s unclear how many other vehicles were involved or the extend of the injuries at this time.

READ MORE: Large pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.