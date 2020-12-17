Horses seized near Princeton suffered cruelly: BC SPCA

Society still looking for families to adopt the surviving, recovered animals

The recovered animals seized from a Princeton area farm are now waiting for their new forever homes. (BC SPCA photo)

The recovered animals seized from a Princeton area farm are now waiting for their new forever homes. (BC SPCA photo)

The horses seized from a Princeton area farm this fall suffered cruelly, according to Leiki Salumets, manager of BC SPCA equine and farm animal care.

While the recovered animals were recently put up for adoption, five had to be euthanized.

“It obviously not a decision we make lightly,” said Salumets. “We look for quality of life and for conditions that cannot be reversed.”

In total, 97 animals housed at a farm on Old Hedley Road were seized Sept. 22. In addition to the horses, 46 puppies, 21 adult dogs and three cats were rescued. At least eight of the puppies died days later.

The SPCA continues to investigate the case, and charges have not yet been laid.

READ MORE: Ninety-seven distressed animals seized from rural Princeton property

According to Salumets, caring for the horses was “challenging and very emotionally demanding.”

A variety of horses were taken into care, including Appaloosas, Paints, Arabians and Quarter horses.

One had a broken shoulder blade. Another was crippled from denigration of the spine. “She was so weak and didn’t have much awareness of where her hind legs were,” said Salumets.

There was a pregnant mare, and one with a foal.

All were malnourished, and many had eye and dental diseases.

Caring for the animals cost approximately $70,000 and involved the help of dozens of volunteers.

READ MORE: Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in Princeton farm seizure

“Over the course of the past couple of months we have seen their individual personalities start to shine through as they put on weight and regain strength. Relieving pain and discomfort through veterinarian, farrier and a high standard of consistent daily care and diligent monitoring, the horses have become more comfortable, relaxed, and with more energy, also more playful. They have built trust with their caregivers and greet them every day with happy nickers, enjoying all the TLC they are getting,” Salumets said.

So far there has been only limited interest in adopting the horses, added Salumets.

Adoptions, which require between $250 and $750 in fees, can be tricky to arrange, she noted. It’s important to place an animal in a forever home, with the assurance it won’t be bounced from place to place.

Also, each horse has individual needs and abilities. While some of the older animals are definitely companion horses, others could be suited to trail riding and dressage and even jumping.

“We don’t know their history, so we don’t necessarily get a clear picture of what they are capable of.”

Anyone interested in adoption is encouraged to apply at https://spca.bc.ca/adoption/princeton97-horses/.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weekly COVID count down in Penticton, up elsewhere in the South Okanagan
Next story
Semi collision on Highway 1 in Shuswap launches concrete barriers into oncoming lanes

Just Posted

(Beaver Lake Mountain Resort photo)
Lake Country utilities manager clarifies switch to Beaver Lake water

Residents switched to Beaver Lake water while upgrades are made to Okanagan Lake pump house

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a report of smoke in an apartment building resulting from an unattended pot on a stove. The local fire department is using the incident as a safety reminder to residents. (File photo)
Vernon cooking incident serves as fire safety reminder

Unattended pot on stove resulted in smoke in apartment building

Restorative Justice Society – North Okanagan executive director Margaret Clark is pleased that the program can continue under the wing of CMHA. (Roger Knox/Morning Star file photo)
Restorative justice joins forces with Vernon agency

Canadian Mental Health Association adopts program struggling with financing

A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Arena. A public hearing will be scheduled for mid-January, 2021. (Google Maps)
Public hearing next step for Armstrong affordable housing project

The proposed project would see two apartments and 80 units built beside Nor-Val Arena.

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Semi collision on Highway 1 in Shuswap launches concrete barriers into oncoming lanes

Highway was closed for about half an hour due to incident

A BC Centre for Disease Control map outlining total COVID-19 case counts by local health area from Dec. 6–12. Dark red areas mean the area has an average daily rate of more than 20 cases per 100,000 population. (BC CDC photo)
Weekly COVID count down in Penticton, up elsewhere in the South Okanagan

Cases are down 32 per cent in Penticton compared to the previous week

The recovered animals are waiting for their forever homes. Photo BC SPCA
Horses seized near Princeton suffered cruelly: BC SPCA

Society still looking for families to adopt the surviving, recovered animals

The Kelowna Women's Shelter has announced a new executive director. (Kelowna Women's Shelter)
Central Okanagan union members donate $15,000 to local charities

CUPE 338 wanted to help local charities as they weather through COVID-19

A BC Centre for Disease Control map outlining total COVID-19 case counts by local health area from Dec. 6–12. Dark red areas mean the area has an average daily rate of more than 20 cases per 100,000 population. (BCCDC)
Central Okanagan had more than 60% of Interior Health’s COVID-19 cases last week

Central Okanagan had 349 of the Interior Health regions 568 cases from Dec. 6–12

Most Read