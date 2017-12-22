Hospital campaign aglow

Light a Bulb has raised $244,586 towards the $250,000 needed to purchasenew endoscopes in the VJH Ambulatory Care Unit

Janie Crockett (left) and Agnes Sakakibara from the Japanese Women’s Association present a cheque to VJH Foundation director Kevin Arbuckle for the Foundation’s annual Light a Bulb Campaign. (Photo submitted)

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb Campaign is at 97 per cent of its goal, having raised $244,586 towards the $250,000 needed to purchase new endoscopes in the VJH Ambulatory Care Unit.

“We are very thankful to have received so many generous donations over the past week, including a gift of $30,000 from Grizzly Curb & Concrete,” said Lisa Westermark, VJH Foundation executive director.

“The North Okanagan is an exceptionally generous community, offering support through business and personal donations, community initiatives and fundraising event proceeds.”

Some of the generous donors this week include the Japanese Women’s Association, which raised funds from an annual spring chow mein fundraiser and fall bazaar.

Melina Schein (formerly Moore), of Big Apple Productions and Valley Vocal Arts, presented a benefit performance, Music for a Winter’s Eve at All Saints Anglican Church Dec. 20, with admission by donation to Light a Bulb.

Local business Kals’ Naan Stop, 3603-32nd St., is raising funds for the campaign through samosa sales until Dec. 31. Fifty per cent of proceeds from its bulk samosa sales will be donated to Light a Bulb. Samosas can be purchased Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Funds raised from Light a Bulb will purchase cancer screening endoscopes, specialized tools used by surgeons and have flexible tubes with tiny, high definition cameras on the end. The images from the camera are projected on a screen, where the surgeon can see if there are any abnormalities.

Many times, surgeons can deal with problems right at that moment and avoid any future issues for the patient — essentially curing cancer before it starts.

The foundation office will be closed Dec. 25 and 26 but donors can still contribute online at vjhfoundation.org or mail cheques to VJH Foundation, 2101-32nd Street, Vernon BC V1T 5L2.

Donors can also call 250-558-1362 during regular office hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All donations of $20 or more postmarked by Dec. 31, 2017, will receive an official tax receipt for the 2017 tax year.



