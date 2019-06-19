Melanie Lemaire (from left), Morgan Johnson and Heidi Petersen stop for one of about 50 photos with family and friends before the Class of 2019 Pleasant Valley Secondary School official grad photo in Armstrong’s Memorial Park Monday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Hot Armstrong grads dress for success

Pleasant Valley Secondary Class of 2019 gathers for official photos at scorching Memorial Park

They waited so long to look fabulous in their grad finest.

Yet 30-plus-degree temperatures had Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School’s Class of 2019 wanting to get out of their suits and dresses ASAP.

Grads gathered in Memorial Park Monday for the school’s annual tradition of photos for parents and friends, followed by the official grad class picture. A lot of pictures were taken in the sanctity of shade from the park’s trees.

While there may have been some complaints about the weather, the grads carried on and happily posed for countless photos, looking sharp in their outfits.


Fellow Pleasant Valley Secondary School Class of ‘19 grad Mackenize McIntyre gets a photo of Makensi Trottier (second from left) and Kiara Bridge, and dates Avry van der Meer (left) and Thomas Burton before the official class photo Monday in Armstrong’s Memorial Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Friends through three years of pre-school and 12 years of public schooling, Pleasant Valley Secondary School Class of ‘19 grads Jaeda Ostoforoff (from left), Rebecca Burden and Sarah Holman seek some shade and sun for a picture at Armstrong’s Memorial Park Monday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The official photo: Pleasant Valley Secondary Class of 2019. (Photo - submitted)

