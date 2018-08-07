Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the Okanagan due to wildfire smoke. —Carli Berry/Capital News

Hot, smoky air in the forecast for Okanagan

Special air quality statement issued due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke is impacting air quality in the Okanagan.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the valley, with the Air Quality Health Index at just four, the high end of the moderate risk zone for people with heart and lung conditions who are affected by air pollution.

According to the statement, people with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and those sensitive to poor air quality are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

They should stay inside if they have breathing difficulties and find a place that is cool and ventilated, says Environment Canada. Air conditioners and air filters may help.

“If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to public place (a library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned,” says the statement.

Environment Canada estimates the air quality in the Okanagan will improve slightly—rising to a three on the index—later today before going back up to a four this evening and tomorrow.

In addition to the smokey air, a heat warning was issued Tuesday morning for the entire Okanagan, with very high temperatures expected over the next three days.

Today, the temperature was expected to peak at 35 C and rising to near 40 C by Thursday. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the upper teens to 20 C for the next few nights. Cooling is expected to occur slightly by Friday.

The pubic is being reminded to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place if possible and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Advocates slam B.C. government ads meant to fight overdose crisis
Next story
Okanagan adventurer takes two wheels through Vietnam, China

Just Posted

Hot, smoky air in the forecast for Okanagan

Special air quality statement issued due to wildfire smoke

Okanagan adventurer takes two wheels through Vietnam, China

Vernon’s James Leigh spent six weeks travelling on some of the most dangerous roads in the world.

Heat wave sparks wildfire growth

The Lumby area has four fires of note.

New Okanagan College facility gets students job-ready

First class in session today at Trades Training Centre in Vernon

Red-light camera installed at Vernon intersection

Located at 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue; one of 140 such cameras installed provincewide

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

Online outrage after driver filmed flicking cigarette butt onto median in B.C.

Hundreds of wildfires are currently burning in British Columbia

B.C. man charged after streaking at Seattle Mariners’ game

David McClearn of Vancouver was caught running naked across the baseball field last weekend

Vernon’s Hathor Alpacas visitor day a huge hit

Vernon’s own Hathor Alpacas had their first “Visit Alpaca Day” on Sunday, Aug. 5.

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline now $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

Financial documents now say the company expects a $9.3-billion price tag

Advocates slam B.C. government ads meant to fight overdose crisis

Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs says ads ignore ‘systemic’ factors

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to girl, 7, killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rose was found dead in an apartment in late July

Manning Park full when fire breaks out over long weekend

Blaze may have been human caused

Armstrong Metalfest seeks financial support

GoFundMe seeking $5,000

Most Read