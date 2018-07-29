Hot spots being extinguished at wildfire near Naramata

BC Wildfire reminds boaters to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers

Crews are continuing to work on extinguishing hotspots at the Glenfir Road wildfire, 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata.

On Sunday, the BC Wildfire Service said firefighters will also initiate a final patrol at the bottom half of the fire in order to detect and smother any remaining heat. The wildfire continues to hold at 32 hectares and classified as out of control.

BC Wildfire reminds boaters to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers as it is dangerous and hazardous to boaters and wildfire staff when boaters get too close. As well, it stops wildfire crews from doing their job.

