Hot weather statement issued for Okanagan

The warmer weather will start Saturday and run into next week

Environment Canada has issued a special statement for the Okanagan as the first stretch of summer hits.

Beginning on Saturday, June 24, the Interior is expected to be hit with higher-than-average temperatures from the upper 20s to the low-mid 30s. The overnight lows will be in the mid-teens.

The warm weather will span over a few days into the next week. Included in the affected areas are Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon.

Run-off from the mountains could increase as heat leves rise, making the snowpack unstable, and causing concern for more flooding.

Temperatures are expected to return to their normal average next week.

Weather statements have been put in place around the majority of the province, including the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C from Kelowna to Merritt).

