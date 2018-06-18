Hot weather to hit the valley

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement.

Are you ready for a heat wave?

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the heat that is about to roll into the entire Okanagan valley.

“A building ridge of high pressure will bring sunny and hot weather over the next few days. Daytime high temperatures will reach near 30 C today in the Central Interior and near 35 C in the Southwest Interior,” reads the statement.

“The warm weather is expected to persist until Wednesday.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Penticton Vee recovering in hospital

Just Posted

Hot weather to hit the valley

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement.

Vernon Proms back for year three, seeking singers

Month long classical and early music festival will see performances, workshops across Vernon in July

Reel Reviews: Evil bloodlines and jewelry heists

We say, “Hereditary is refreshingly scary, Ocean’s 8 is familiarly okay.

Evening at Vernon Caetani Centre celebrates music and literature

Tom Wayman, John Lent and Mark Nishihara in Ballads, Bob Dylan and Beyond: The Music of Literature

L.A. photographer explores past in Vernon exhibition

Caroline Clerc’s three day exhibition runs June 26-29, with talk on June 26

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Fathers’ Day in the sun

Discovery House event draws a crowd to Penticton’s Skaha Lake Park

Book Talk: Okanagan beach reads

A cool, shady spot on the beach is a fine place to lose yourself in a book

Music in the Park returns to Armstrong

Junk Yard Dawgs to play Valley First Music in the Park June 29

Vernon music students showcase talent

Vernon Community Music School annual recital saw 21 students perform

Penticton Pistoleras seize second undefeated season

Penticton’s Pistoleras roller derby team wrapped up the season undefeated, thanks to… Continue reading

Little ballerinas showcase work in Vernon

Okanagan School of Ballet recital June 23

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

Former Penticton Vee recovering in hospital

Pittsburgh Penguin prospect expected to make full recovery

Most Read