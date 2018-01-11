Hotel robbery and assault investigated

RCMP are investigating a robbery that occurred overnight at a local hotel.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Vernon RCMP responded to a report of a robbery and assault that had just occurred at the Days Inn Motel, located at 5121 26th St., Vernon. A lone male entered the hotel and allegedly demanded cash from the hotel clerk, at which time he was told there was no money kept on site. The suspect male then produced a metal crow bar, after not locating any cash on site, and demanded the clerk hand over her purse. Prior to the suspect fleeing with the purse, the hotel clerk was assaulted by the male when she was struck on the leg with the crow bar.

“The male ultimately fled in a vehicle with the clerk’s purse and cell phone,” says Cst. Kelly Brett. “The clerk did the right thing by following the male’s demands in an effort to mitigate further injuries from occurring. Risking your life for personal belongings is just not worth it.”

The hotel clerk sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack, however did not require any medical attention. Efforts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful at this time.

The suspect male is described as:

– Caucasian

– 35 – 40 years of age

– 5’9 to 5’10 tall, skinny

– Wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweater, a white scarf around his neck, black hat with a brim and carrying a dark coloured bag with a cross shoulder strap.

– Witnesses also report seeing an older model, white, two door GMC truck fleeing from the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

This is the second robbery in two days in Vernon.

