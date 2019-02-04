Smoke billows from a home on Kalamalka Road in Coldstream as firefighters work to knock down the blaze Monday, Feb. 4. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

House ablaze in Coldstream

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a reported house fire on Kalamalka Road

Traffic is being rerouted as crews work to battle a house fire on Kalamalka Road near Creekside Park in Coldstream.

A reporter on the scene said that traffic is halted at Kidston Road, though a detour is available around Creekside Park.

Dispatch reports show firefighters from both Coldstream and Lavington are on scene with six engines alongside an ambulance crew.

The fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4.

More to come.

