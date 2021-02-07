House fire contained in secondary suite in Revelstoke

Counter top appliance identified as cause of the fire

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a house fire in Revelstoke on Feb. 6.

No one was home at the time however a dog perished in the incident. The fire was contained to the secondary suite, in the 1900 block of Hay Rd.

An initial investigation indicates that a counter-top appliance is where the fire started.

The residents were identified as Jodi Kay, who works at Terra Firma Kitchen and is known for teaching sourdough baking classes, her partner Matt and their son Noah.

A gofundme page has been set up for the family.

“They need to find new housing and replace many items before baby number two arrives in a few months,” reads the page.

