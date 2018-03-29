Emergency crews have responded to a house fire on Keithley Road in Rutland

Fire crews on the scene of a house on Keithley Road. - Image: Carli Berry

Update: 12:28 p.m.

A two-alarm fire in Rutland has reportedly been knocked down by fire crews, who are now searching the home on Keithley Road for anyone who may be in the house.

A neighbour tells the Capital News that a family of three lived in the single family home. Paramedics are standing by at the house in case anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

The fire broke out in the Rutland area home just after noon Thursday.

Original:

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Rutland.

Crews were called to the area of Keithley and Knorr Road just after noon today after reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from a single family residence.

The fire has been upgraded to a two alarm blaze and police are also on scene.

The Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene and will update the story as more information is available.

