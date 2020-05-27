An ad posted by Twin Anchors Houseboat vacations was controversial because it contradicted guidelines limiting non-essential travel between provinces due to COVID-19. It was posted to the company’s Facebook page on May 22 and removed shortly thereafter. (Twin Anchors Houseboat Vacations/Facebook)

Houseboat company partly owned by Shuswap MLA withdraws controversial ad

The ad welcomed houseboaters from other provinces, contradicting anti COVID-19 measures.

An ad posted by a Sicamous houseboat company which is partially owned by Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo was quickly altered after it drew criticism for urging out-of-province travellers to visit the area. The ad contradicted direction from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the Provincial Health Officer and Kyllo himself who all stated that now is not the time for non-essential travel.

The text of the ad posted to Twin Anchors Houseboat Vacations Facebook page on Saturday, May 22 read: “Open! All houseboaters welcome — even ones from other provinces. Shuswap Lake is not a Provincial campground. Public access beaches still available for houseboats.”

Read More: Squabble between campers in North Shuswap leads to bear spraying

Read More: B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

On May 21, the B.C. government announced that provincial parks would open to campers on June 1, but only B.C. residents would be able to reserve a space.

The post was removed and replaced on May 25 with a similar ad that removed the reference to out of province travellers.

Kyllo said he did not hear about the ad until a friend brought it to his attention late in the day on May 22. The MLA stressed that while he is a shareholder in Twin Anchors, which is operated by his brother Todd, he hasn’t had any involvement in the company’s operations since he was first elected seven years ago. Kyllo said he did not have a role in the ad’s posting or removal.

Read More: RCMP report a violent attack on a woman in the North Shuswap

Read More: B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

The MLA said he has been very clear that everyone should be heeding directions from B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer; he called the Twin Anchors ad ill-timed but said there is no indication of what the travel situation will look like in the coming months and Twin Anchors trips are often booked far in advance.

In regards to prospects for travel in the future, Kyllo said the news has been encouraging as there was no increase in COVID-19 cases reported after the Easter long weekend and no indications that the May long weekend created an increase either.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record
Next story
Fundraiser launched for Enderby drive-in

Just Posted

Fundraiser launched for Enderby drive-in

Vernon resident seeks to raise $20K to save Starlight Drive-In

Duck nests at Vernon drive-thru

Mother has hatched four ducklings just inches from the steady stream of vehicles

North and Central Okanagan on flood watch

Kalamalka Lake users are asked to take measure to reduce the risk… Continue reading

VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery captured surveillance footage of the thief in a black car

Vernon Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

Houseboat company partly owned by Shuswap MLA withdraws controversial ad

The ad welcomed houseboaters from other provinces, contradicting anti COVID-19 measures.

Squabble between campers in North Shuswap leads to bear spraying

An argument over late night partying escalated into a fight which led to one person being sprayed

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

The NHL unveiled a return-to-play plan that would feature 24 teams

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Penticton may soon allow drinking alcohol in some public places

Trying to inconspicuously drink on the beach could become a thing of the past

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

Most Read