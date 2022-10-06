Huck Galbraith makes bid for Enderby mayor’s seat

Galbraith has lived and worked in Enderby for more than 40 years

Huck Galbraith has caused a race for Enderby mayor in the upcoming Oct. 15 municipal election.

A husband, proud father and grandfather, Galbraith has lived and worked in Enderby and area for more than 40 years. He’s worked at Central Hardware for decades.

“When elected mayor, I will be a catalyst for ideas and promote improvements to strengthen our community,” he said.

Galbraith says he will be sure to include Enderby’s Indigenous peoples, rural communities, businesses and city members to develop a strong alliance and make the community members thrive and its businesses prosper.

If elected, priority issues that Galbraith would look to address include food security, affordable housing and health care. He points out that in Enderby, there has been a consistent growth of taxes (47 per cent) and stagnant growth (2.2 per cent) over the past six years.

“I am determined for our future generations to be able to have the opportunity to be prosperous and enjoy the vast resources available for generations to come.”

Galbraith is looking to take the top spot from incumbent mayoral candidate Greg McCune.

