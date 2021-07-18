Thousands in North Okanagan without power

Transmission circuit failure has resulted in 33,000 customers with no power Sunday, July 18

Greater Vernon is awash in a sea of red on the B.C. Hydro outage map Sunday afternoon, July 18. As many as 13 outages from Lavington to Okanagan Landing have been reported. (B.C. Hydro)

A majority of Greater Vernon residents are without power Sunday July 18.

B.C. Hydro’s outage map is showing 13 outages from Lavington to the Foothills, Beachcomber Bay in Okanagan Landing and near Middleton Mountain.

The power is also out in the Bella Vista Road area as well as in parts of Spallumcheen.

More than 33,o00 customers are affected.

A transmission circuit failure is listed as the outage cause.

The files were last update at 4:35 p.m.


Greater Vernon is awash in a sea of red on the B.C. Hydro outage map Sunday afternoon, July 18. As many as 13 outages from Lavington to Okanagan Landing have been reported. (B.C. Hydro)
