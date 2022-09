A spot-sized fire has been identified near Spallumcheen.

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a human-caused fire near Proctor Lake, ignited Monday, Sept. 5.

The fire is an estimated .01 hectares in size and is not believed to be threatening any structures.

Further updates will be posted as they become available.

B.C. Wildfires 2022fireNorth Okanagan Regional District