A wildfire is burning out of control near Glen Lake, approximately 15 kilometres west of Peachland. (Photo / Google Maps)

Human-caused wildfire sparks west of Peachland

The fire was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 16

Update: 10 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has update the size of the Glen Lake fire burning west of Peachland to 75 hectares.

Original

An out-of-control wildfire is burning about 15 kilometres west of Peachland.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says the human-caused blaze was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept 16.

It is currently 10 hectares in size.

There are no evacuation orders or alerts associated with the fire, according to the BCWS.

READ MORE: A personal thank you from a firefighter on the McDougall Creek blaze

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

