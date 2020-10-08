Water flows over the Cleveland Dam as people walk with a dog in Cleveland Park in North Vancouver, B.C., on Christmas Day, Friday Dec. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

It was human error that led to the Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver releasing a large volume of water into the Capilano River earlier this month, killing a fisherman, according to a preliminary report.

“While the review continues, we can now confirm that the clearest contributing factor was human error related to programming of the control system for the spillway gate at the Cleveland Dam,” Metro Vancouver commissioner Jerry Dobrovolny said in a statement Thursday (Oct. 8).

“Metro Vancouver takes responsibility for this mistake and our deepest sympathies go out to those affected by the tragic loss of life.”

ALSO READ: 1 dead after water suddenly gushes from dam at Capilano River in North Vancouver

On Oct. 1, emergency crews were called to an area along the river known to be a popular spot for fishing after a large volume of water poured into an area that controls the dam’s flow. Four people were rescued or able to reach shore while a man was pulled from the water in medical distress but later died of his injuries.

Since the incident, questions have been raised as to why the dam – as well as the other facility operated by Metro Vancouver in Seymour – do not have public warning systems.

Dobrovolny said that is now being considered. Metro Vancouver is also bringing in expert advisors to assess current practices and procedures and provide independent advice to better its maintenance systems.

“Following technical recommendations by experts, Metro Vancouver upgraded the Cleveland Dam spillway gate from a mechanical to fully automated control system in 2002 and there have been subsequent upgrades. Metro Vancouver has not experienced a similar unintended release of water in almost two decades,” Dobrovolny said.

“We are entirely compliant with all related WorkSafeBC orders and requirements.”

Dam safety reviews happen every seven years, with the last occurring in 2016.

The spillway gate will be closed through the end of the year and possibly into the spring.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping
Next story
Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Just Posted

B.C. VOTES 2020: Vernon chamber hosts virtual candidates forum tonight

Get to know the Vernon-Monashee candidates vying for the MLA seat tonight on Zoom, YouTube

UPDATE: Chantal Kreviazuk Lake Country shows sell out in two minutes

Creekside Theatre hosts two shows of Canadian songstress

Penticton Vees shutout Vernon Vipers, improve Okanagan cup record to 5-0

Kaeden Lane earns the 18-save shutout and four different players net goals for the Vees

Funk draws smiles from North Okanagan Knights

Volunteer Kobe Funk has come a long way since a premature birth and cerebral palsy diagnosis

Vernon man to plead guilty for child porn

Man to appear in court later this month for charges laid four years ago

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Endangered badger takes up residence at Desert Centre in Osoyoos

By Dale Boyd, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Times-Chronicle Visitors to the Desert… Continue reading

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

How Penticton Vees goalie Yaniv Perets is dominating the BCHL

Dedication and an ability to drown out the noise in uncertain times has Perets on top of his game

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

Man accused of assault, forcible confinement spotted in Shuswap

The Calgary Police Service are seeking 21-year-old Wyatt Reader

Most Read