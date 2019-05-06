Human-generated noise noted as key factor endangering whales off East Coast

Noise from ships, vessels and seismic exploration for oil and gas is impeding their survival

Scientists who evaluate the health of whales have added three of the aquatic mammals to the list of threatened species in Canada’s waters due in part to human-created noise. Sowerby’s Beaked whales are seen in an undated handout photo in a marine protected zone off the Nova Scotia coast. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dalhousie University, Whitehead Lab)

Canadian scientists say human-made sounds in the ocean are a key factor contributing to the threatened status of three types of whales off the east coast.

The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada released its findings today on the sei whale, fin whale and Sowerby’s beaked whale following a gathering of 43 scientists in St. John’s, N.L., over the weekend.

READ MORE: Vancouver Aquarium, Ontario’s Marineland shipping beluga whales out of country

Researchers who study marine mammal populations say that the continuing low numbers of the sei whale in the aftermath of decades of whaling led them to ask for an endangered designation.

They also found that the fin whales and the Sowerby’s beaked whales should continue to be designated as species “of special concern.”

Hal Whitehead, the co-chair of the marine mammals sub-committee, says the whales’ assessments are linked to fishing gear entanglements and the whales being struck by the increasing number of large ships in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Dalhousie University scientist says that in addition, the growing levels of noise from ships, navy vessels and ongoing seismic exploration for oil and gas is impeding the whales communication and survival.

He says the Sowerby’s beaked whale, which is slower and smaller than the fin and sei, is believed to be particularly susceptible to noise pollution.

The committee’s news release says that much like bats, the Sowerby’s beaked whale uses sound to navigate and to hunt, and the human-generated noise impairs the whale’s ability to find its way.

Whitehead says the hope is that the federal government will take steps to protect habitat for the whales by adding to the size and number of marine protected areas.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New support for young adults with serious mental health and substance use issues

Just Posted

Discussions, resolutions highlight SILGA for North Okanagan reps

Annual four-day gathering of Southern Interior Local Government Association held in Penticton

New name, same great fundraiser for Independent Living Vernon

The event formerly known as Cycling For Independence helps the organization with programs

Sunshine expected for much of the Okanagan this week

Environment Canada is predicting clear skies and warm temperatures this week.

Vernon association welcomes back tennis

Party held to celebrate return of outdoor game after winter draws more than 30 participants

Vernon Tigers roar past Kamloops

Tigers win TOJLL home opener, 10-8, over arch-rivals

Vernon Bike Fest continues

Among the events was Saturday’s Rail Trail Art Ride which took place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

New support for young adults with serious mental health and substance use issues

Interior Health has launched new service to remove barriers and bridge gaps in Kelowna and Kamloops

Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Central Vancouver Island riding has been without representation since January

Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

Blasting will begin in West Kelowna Estates May 8

Bear likely knocked over heat lamp and caused B.C. barn fire: chief

Previous Friday, bear broke into the old barn and killed four chickens.

Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

Preparing for pool season the right way

The City of Kelowna reminds residents to drain and prepare pools properly

Three killed, one survives after plane crash near Smithers

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO Lorne Borgal was among the victims

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Most Read