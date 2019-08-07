(Black Press Media files)

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

The human remains found near The Pas, in central Manitoba, are not connected to two B.C. fugitives, RCMP said Wednesday

The remains were found near the University College of the North on Tuesday night.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed they were unconnected to the hunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky who are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck and remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Dease in northern B.C.

The Pas is about 700 kilometres to the southwest of Gillam, the location of the last confirmed sighting of the two murder suspects on July 22.

On Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said their dive team found several items “directly linked to the suspects” on the shoreline of the Nelson River on Friday, nine kilometres from where Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, dumped a stolen, torched SUV on July 22.

READ MORE: Sighting of B.C. fugitives near Moose Jaw, Sask. ‘not credible’, says RCMP

READ MORE: RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Classic car bursts into flames in Vernon
Next story
Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Just Posted

Vernon willing to work with housing project developer

City issues clarifications on next steps in dispute over Highlands of East Hill project’s shutdown

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: heat and smoke alerts

Your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

MS Society closes Vernon doors

After 20 years of service, the local group is no longer

Overflow crowd causes Spallumcheen hearing adjournment

Full house inside chambers for hearing on proposed adventure park; many more fill hallway

UPDATE: Two small fires spark in North Okanagan

Both wildfires were reported on Tuesday

Classic car bursts into flames in Vernon

A classic Oldsmobile caught on fire on Fulton Road Tuesday

Plans in place to evac Okanagan Correctional Centre

Eagle Bluff wildfire: expanded evacuation alert includes prison

Okanagan Sun shine with season-opener win

The Sun beat the Kamloops Bronocs 26-3 on Aug. 3

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Diva Day at Okanagan winery wants to pamper you

House of Rose Winery partners with NOW Canada for a charitable cause

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

UPDATE: Eagle Bluff wildfire smokes up the surrounding communities

Environment Canada issues a special air quality advisory

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Okanagan homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

Most Read