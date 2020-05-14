Armstrong resident Terrence Strynadka, 63, was last seen Feb. 15, 2020, near Swan Lake. (File)

Human remains found in Spallumcheen ID’ed as missing man from 2016

Vernon police were made aware of missing Armstrong man in February 2016

Human remains found in Spallumcheen last month have been identified as those of a man in his 60s who was reported missing four years ago.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Coroners Service identified the remains as Terrence Strynadka, which were found April 5, 2020.

Strynadka, of Armstrong, was reported missing to Vernon police Feb. 15, 2016. He was last seen near Swan Lake.

His next of kin have been notified.

“Police do not believe that criminality was involved in the death of Terrence Strynadka,” media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP extends our condolences to the family of Terrence,” she said.

Police will not be releasing any further information.

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

