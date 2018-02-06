Rick Sauve will speak in Kelowna and Vernon this week. Rick Sauve will speak in Vernon this week.

Human rights activist to speak at Okanagan College in Vernon tonight

Rick Sauvé is a former inmate turned internationally recognized human rights activist

For more than 30 years, Rick Sauvé has dedicated his life to improving the recognition of prisoners as rights-bearing citizens—a life’s mission he stumbled upon while serving 17 years in prison for murder.

Sauvé is a former inmate turned internationally recognized human rights activist and will be coming to Okanagan College campus in Vernon tonight to share his compelling story in a series of upcoming free presentations.

He is speaking at the campus tonight at 7 p.m.

During his time in prison, Sauvé quickly found out that as an inmate he was unable to vote. He turned to academics in hopes of becoming more knowledgeable on human rights and prisoner issues and went on to achieve a high school standing and two degrees in criminology and psychology.

While imprisoned, Sauvé successfully challenged the Supreme Court of Canada on an inmate’s right to vote, arguing that prisoners still remain citizens in a democratic society and thereby have the right to vote.

Sauvé’s ground-breaking activist work over the past decades led him to receive the 2017 Ed McIsaac Human Rights in Corrections Award in Ottawa last December. He is the ninth person to receive the award.

Sauvé will present at the Vernon campus on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Lecture Theatre. The public is invited to attend this free event and parking is complimentary.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland council to vote on controversial development
Next story
IH works to improve management staff morale

Just Posted

IH works to improve management staff morale

Ongoing process to resolve issues proceeding

Firearm seized, charges pending in Coldstream standoff

Male suspect, 33, arrested peacefully after 15-hour standoff with police Monday

Human rights activist to speak at Okanagan College in Vernon tonight

Rick Sauvé is a former inmate turned internationally recognized human rights activist

Snowmobiler rescued near Vernon

Search and Rescue locate lone male in Westside area south of Fintry

Summerland council to vote on controversial development

The vote this evening is to approve third reading of the Banks Crescent seniors housing proposal

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

MLA Report:Year in Review

The new year brings new hope and new opportunities to make memories with loved ones.

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

Blind Bay murder trial begins after seven years

Convicted murderer testifies against co-accused

Cold water craziness on Okanagan Lake

A Kelowna resident teams up with Her International to empower women through a winter lake dip

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

Most Read