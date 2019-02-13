Human waste cleanup closes Vernon pool

The Vernon Recreation Complex pool was closed Saturday, Feb. 9

The Vernon Recreation Complex pool was shut down Saturday as crews were forced to rid the pool of human waste – an incident known colloquially as a “Code Brown.”

Gary Lefebvre, Aquatics Manager with the City of Vernon, confirmed the closure for the purpose of performing a fecal contamination procedure Feb. 9.

“We were uncertain of the source of the contamination,” Lefebvre said. “If we suspect that the individual who was responsible was ill, we need to follow a very specific procedure to remove any potential biohazards from the pool water.”

Lefebvre said these extended pool closures are rare.

“This procedure is time-consuming and expensive costing the Aquatic Centre hundreds of dollars in chemicals and thousands of dollars in potential revenue,” Lefebvre said.

However, City staff do recognize that accidents happen, he said. As such, Lefebvre said guests are asked that children who are not toilet trained must wear swim diapers designed for pool use, guests should notify the lifeguard immediately if one’s child has had an accident in the pool, ask their children to use the toilet before entering the pool and not visit the pool when ill.


