Humane Societies search for owner of B.C. dog dropped off in Calgary

This dog was picked up in Revelstoke and dropped off at the Country Hills Animal Hospital in Calgary. She has no identification and may be deaf. The Calgary Humane Society and Revelstoke Humane Society are hoping that someone may recognize her so that she can go home. (Revelstoke Humane Society)

A stray dog picked up by a traveller in Revelstoke was dropped off at the Country Hills Animal Hospital in Calgary this week.

The dog had no identification and is believed to be partially deaf, said a spokesperson for the Calgary Humane Society (CHS). It’s believed she was picked up on Feb. 26 or 27. She is now at CHS.

Both the Revelstoke Humane Society (RHS) and CHS are currently involved in the search to track down the animal’s owner.

A representative from RHS said that she believes there is a local who regularly breeds the kind of dog delivered to CHS, but he is not on social media and they’ve been unable to reach him.

“There is a man in town named Ron who breeds these kinds of dogs,” she said. “We have been unable to reach him. But someone is currently trying to contact him to see if he is missing any dogs.”

The CHS said they are unsure of the breed of the dog they received, and are baffled as to why someone would bring a dog all the way from Revelstoke to Calgary.

They believe the dog was discovered late at night, and said they will work in partnership with RHS to try and figure out whether the animal has an owner.

“We would love to get her home and we will continue to work in partnership with RHS to reach that end,” said a spokesperson for CHS. “If you have any information. We’d love to find out if she has an owner.”

Though neither RHS or CHS had any information about the individual who found the pet, they both believe it to have been a passing trucker.

The spokesperson for CHS said this is an extremely rare occurrence.

The spokesperson for RHS said she has no explanation as to why someone would pick up a dog in Revelstoke and drop it off in Revelstoke.

If you have any information, the CHS and RHS urge you to contact them online.

