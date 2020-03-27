Humor is some important medicine

A little humor never hurt anyone.

And that was what Ed Vermette, president of Princeton’s ATV Club, was thinking when he placed a ‘face mask’ on the tree in his front yard.

The tree is one he has decorated over the years for holidays and special events.

“I’m known as the man with googly eyed tree,” he said. “It started out with just the eyes, then I added lips, ears, and then started putting hats on him. He had a New Years too hat, a Santa hat.”

Vermette told the Spotlight he wanted to send a message.

“This morning…I put the face mask on him and posted it to my Facebook without any comment. It has been non stop reaction all afternoon. It made the day a little brighter for many by the looks of the comments.”

