Veteran vintner Harry McWatters bites into one of the first bunches of grapes to be crushed at TIME Winery in Penticton at the winery’s inaugural crush. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Hundreds attend celebration of life for British Columbia wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters remembered for love of wine and love of family

Hundreds gathered on Friday afternoon to pay tribute to Harry McWatters, the man known as the grandfather of the British Columbia wine industry.

McWatters died peacefully in his sleep in his Summerland home on July 23, at the age of 74.

His accomplishments in the province’s wine industry included founding Sumac Ridge Estate Winery in Summerland, See Ya Later Ranch in Okanagan Falls and Time Winery in Penticton.

He was also a key figure in forming the B.C. Wine Institute, the Vintners Quality Alliance Canada, the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society and the B.C. Hospitality Foundation.

The celebration of life showcased McWatters’ love of wine, with wines for those in attendance and toasts to McWatters’ legacy.

“The family wants smiles, not tears. This is a celebration,” said Albert “Coke” Roth, MC at the event.

Members of the British Columbia wine industry noted McWatters’ tireless dedication to wine.

READ ALSO: B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

READ ALSO: McWatters celebrates fifty years of winemaking

“Harry manifested an almost childlike enthusiasm for the industry,” said Brian Schmidt, the son of McWatters’ Sumac Ridge partner Lloyd Schmidt. “He would go out of his way to stay connected to the industry he cared about.”

John Schreiner, a prolific wine writer, spoke of McWatters’ vision and belief in the wine industry.

“Harry had a vision and he made it happen. Dramatically,” Schreiner said. “Harry was sometimes dramatically ahead of his time.”

Leeann Froese, owner of Town Hall Brands and publicist for McWatters, said he was a gracious, accepting man.

“Everyone was welcome at his table,” she said. “He would make time for anyone, no matter what their station in life.”

Suki Sekhon, a Vancouver-based business leader and philanthropist, spoke of McWatters’ love of life.

“He’d want us to celebrate today,” Sekhon said. “He had a great life and he lived every day to the fullest.”

“He was a man of great passions,” added Mark Lalonde, brother of McWatters’ wife Lisa Lalonde.

His children, Christa-Lee and Darrien McWatters, recalled how their father loved and cared about his family.

“His love for his kids and grandkids was unwavering,” Darrien McWatters said.

“This is a celebration,” said Christa-Lee McWatters. “Dad always talked of having a giant party, so thank you all for coming. We miss him and we love him. We are all better for having known him.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Laughs coming back to the Okanagan

Just Posted

Electrical box fire in the BX in Vernon

BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue on scene at Gibbs Road

Laughs coming back to the Okanagan

The Okanagan Comedy Festival is back for another year in Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon and Penticton

Paranormal film to debut in Vernon Towne Cinema

The film is a rare chance to view a paranormal investigation while seated in the study site itself

Emotions run high as Spallumcheen adventure park hearing ends in no decision

Decision on the proposed adventure park has been tabled until the next council meeting Sept. 3

Busy Vernon intersection getting paved

Work taking place Aug. 10-12 at Highway 97 and 43rd Avenue

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Hundreds attend celebration of life for British Columbia wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters remembered for love of wine and love of family

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

A 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

Most Read