Brendan Shykora makes his first mark in a municipal election during the last day of advance voting Thursday at Vernon Council chambers. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Hundreds cast votes at advance polls in Vernon

2 more advance polls next week prior to Oct. 15 election

The first of three advance voting days drew nearly 1,000 people to have their say in Vernon.

The advance poll at Schubert Centre Wednesday, Oct. 5 saw 986 voters.

In Coldstream, 101 residents cast an advanced vote.

Two more advance voting opportunities are available for eligible voters Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Vernon council chambers and Coldstream municipal hall for the respective jurisdictions.

For general voting day Oct. 15, there are three locations for Vernon residents to have their say from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

• Recreation Centre Auditorium, 3310 37th Ave.

• Fulton Secondary School gymnasium, 2301 Fulton Rd.

• Vernon Secondary School commons area, 2100 15th St.

In Coldstream, residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at either:

• Lavington Elementary School

• Coldstream Elementary School

Once the polls have closed and ballots are counted, The Morning Star news team will have all the election results online at vernonmorningstar.com.

Election 2022

