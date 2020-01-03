Hundreds of North Okanagan residents still in the dark

BC Hydro crews worked through the night restoring many, but warn forecast could bring more outages

Despite working through the night, BC Hydro continues to restore power to hundreds of Okanagan and Shuswap residents.

“Crews made good progress overnight and restoration efforts will continue today,” the utility company states. “Crews will be working on the remaining repairs to restore small pockets of outages in the largely rural and hard to access areas in the Shuswap area and outside of Kamloops.”

But more people could end up in the dark as Environment Canada is calling for more flurries Friday and Saturday in the region.

As crews continue to work on restoring the remaining customers without power in the Interior, our President and CEO Chris O’Riley shares a #BCStorm update from just outside #Lumby. pic.twitter.com/LjNqV49Q5F — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 2, 2020

“The forecast calls for more snow today and tomorrow, and we’re asking customers to prepare for the possibility of more outages,” said BC Hydro. “We appreciate your patience as we continue our work to restore power.”

To date there are 49 outages in the Okanagan/Kootenay region, affecting 1,283 customers. But the situation is worse in the Thompson/Shuswap with 124 outages, affecting 2,428 residents.

It’s a vast improvement for thousands, who just yesterday were without power for days.

