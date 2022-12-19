Hundreds of prescription drugs found in Vernon traffic stop

Fentanyl, cocaine and hundreds of prescription pills were found in a ‘suspicious’ vehicle in Vernon recently.

An officer stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 3100-block of 24th Avenue Dec. 12 around 2:30 p.m.

As a result of the ensuing investigation, two men with the vehicle were arrested for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

A search of the vehicle discovered fentanyl and cocaine packaged for street-level trafficking, as well as more than 500 prescription pills in bottles inside the vehicle. None of the bottles were made out to the two men.

“This is another example of a concerning trend we are seeing with people selling or trading prescribed medication to street-level traffickers who are in turn selling them to people without prescriptions,” said Sgt. David Evans, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

A 42-year old Vernon man and 19-year old Abbotsford man were released pending the outcome of the investigation which police anticipate will result in charges being forwarded to Crown counsel for review.

