Hundreds petition ‘scary’ Vernon art project

This mural is proposed for the Alternatives Funeral and Cremation building. (Katie Green image) This mural is proposed for the Bosman Accounting building downtown Vernon. (Katie Green image) This mural is proposed for the Upper Room Mission. (Katie Green image) This mural is proposed for the public washroom downtown. (Katie Green image)

A public art project aimed at raising mental health issues has sparked fear in the community.

The City of Vernon recently approved the installation of large, mural size photographs on area buildings and facilities.

The project, called Behind the Mask, includes 11 works that were created around an intimate story-telling process with Turning Points Collaborative Society. Participants worked with Calgary artist Katie Green, the Vernon Public Art Gallery and Turning Points’ harm reduction program coordinator through workshops where masks and characters were created. Then, at a setting of their choice, the participants were photographed wearing the masks. It is these images that will be blown up and placed around town. They are also currently on display at the gallery.

But hundreds of residents are now petitioning against the project, saying the images are unattractive and not appropriate for kids.

“They are frightening to me so I can imagine they would be scary for young children,” said Sharmay Taylor.

Taylor has created an online petition at change.org, which had upwards of 1,000 signatures by Friday afternoon.

“There has been neither consultation nor even a chance for the public to comment on the murals,” the petition reads. “The citizens of Vernon deserve a voice in changes like this in our city.”

Taylor also calls the murals costly, with the city providing $33,000 for them.

