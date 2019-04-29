A huge, supportive crowd turned up the Pleasant Valley Health Centre Monday to rally behind the possible move of the Armstrong Lions Vision Centre to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (Laryn Gilmour - Black Press)

Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre

Residents send message to Interior Health over rumoured move of beloved centre to Vernon hospital

A pretty loud statement is being made in Armstrong Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of people have gathered at the Pleasant Valley Health Centre to rally in support of the Armstrong Lions Vision Centre within the facility.

A rumour has been circulating that Interior Health is planning to close the centre and move it to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

READ ALSO: Armstrong vision centre move rumour leaves black eye

Interior Health has been experiencing the same difficulties being felt throughout B.C. and Canada, and that is a shortage of anesthesiology resources.

A petition will be started to protest moving the centre.

Support came from Enderby Mayor Greg McCune, as seen below:

Monday’s event was organized by the Enderby Lions Club in support of the Armstrong club.

More to come…


Most Read