Hurlburt Park officially opens in Vernon

For over 80 years, Camp Hurlburt was the highlight of summer vacation for many children. Now the camp has become a park and the City of Vernon invites the community to discover the newest gem in Vernon’s lakeside collection.

Hurlburt Park officially opens on Aug. 2 at 10:15 a.m.

The park features a natural setting, sandy beach, great swimming and room for picnics.

“I am thrilled that this site, that has been a big part of so many residents’ childhood memories, is now open for the whole community to enjoy,” said Vernon Acting Mayor Akbal Mund. “The park is a beautiful spot to enjoy the lake.”

The opening will include a ribbon cutting, speech and cake for all to enjoy.

Parking is extremely limited on site so the City has arranged a shuttle. The shuttle leaves Marshall Fields Soccer Parking Lot at 9 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. It will leave Hurlburt Park at 10:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.

