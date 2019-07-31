Hurlburt Park officially opens in Vernon

Former camp added to city’s lakeside collection

For over 80 years, Camp Hurlburt was the highlight of summer vacation for many children. Now the camp has become a park and the City of Vernon invites the community to discover the newest gem in Vernon’s lakeside collection.

Hurlburt Park officially opens on Aug. 2 at 10:15 a.m.

The park features a natural setting, sandy beach, great swimming and room for picnics.

“I am thrilled that this site, that has been a big part of so many residents’ childhood memories, is now open for the whole community to enjoy,” said Vernon Acting Mayor Akbal Mund. “The park is a beautiful spot to enjoy the lake.”

The opening will include a ribbon cutting, speech and cake for all to enjoy.

Parking is extremely limited on site so the City has arranged a shuttle. The shuttle leaves Marshall Fields Soccer Parking Lot at 9 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. It will leave Hurlburt Park at 10:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.

