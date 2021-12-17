Police were at the scene of Naomi Onotera’s Langley City home on Monday, Sept. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police were at the scene of Naomi Onotera’s Langley City home on Monday, Sept. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Husband charged with manslaughter in case of missing B.C woman Naomi Onotera

The teacher was last seen in late August

Update: The husband of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera, has been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of indignity to human remains.

IHIT confirmed Saturday that 49-year-old Obnes Regis was arrested and in custody as of Friday evening.

Neighbours reported that police had been back at Onotera’s home earlier in the day.

READ ALSO: Search of Naomi Onotera house wraps up

A missing person alert for the 40-year-old mother and Surrey elementary school teacher was issued by RCMP on Aug. 30.

The investigation into her disappearance was turned over to the Langley RCMP’s serious crime unit on Sept. 1. and the IHIT is assisting.

Friends and family had plastered Langley in missing posters for weeks. Hundreds attended a vigil for her.

In September, police searched her house and yard, and the property was behind crime scene tape for several days.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITLangleymissing person

 

Officers can be seen outside missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera’s home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. RCMP have had the Langley City home behind police tape for at least two days. Investigators were to conduct a search of the residence Tuesday or Wednesday. (Langley Advance Times files)

Officers can be seen outside missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera’s home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. RCMP have had the Langley City home behind police tape for at least two days. Investigators were to conduct a search of the residence Tuesday or Wednesday. (Langley Advance Times files)

Police are at the home of missing teacher Naomi Onotera on 50th Avenue and 200th Street Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Police are at the home of missing teacher Naomi Onotera on 50th Avenue and 200th Street Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Police are at the home of missing teacher Naomi Onotera on 50th Avenue and 200th Street Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Police are at the home of missing teacher Naomi Onotera on 50th Avenue and 200th Street Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
WestJet ‘strongly opposes’ travel advisory
Next story
Winter storm leaves thousands in B.C. without power

Just Posted

Vernon van recipient Richelle Sequin (centre) and her sons, Braydon and Trey, along with Michelle Bogardis (centre), Jamee Moffit, with her sons Dawson and Levi, and on the left, nominator Tracy Leupin. (Submitted photo)
Vernon mother surprised with refurbished van

The Penticton Vees honoured Neil Jamieson, who passed away in June of 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer, during a pre-game ceremony on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Jamieson’s son, Jackson, was joined by his mother to speak about his father in front of those in attendance. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)
‘A Night For Neil’: Penticton Vees honour Neil Jamieson with 6-0 win against Vernon

Clif and Terri Heinrichs celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Dec. 17. “We are eternally grateful to have gotten the opportunity to see what true love really looks like,” their children Josh and Justin said. (Contributed)
Vernon couple marks golden anniversary

A Vernon RCMP officer has been disciplined for lying to his superiors and failing to properly carry out investigations. (File photo)
Vernon RCMP officer disciplined for lying to superiors, failing to perform duties