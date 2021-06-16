Hwy 1 closed in both directions east of Chase due to vehicle incident

Detour is in effect and drivers are encouraged to reroute to Highway 97 or Highway 97B

The location of the vehicle incident near Chase that currently has Highway 1 closed in both directions, according to DriveBC. (Black Press staff)

Semi vs car head on 10 km east of #ChaseBc #bchwy1 semi driver trapped and poosible fatality in the car — Kamscan (@Kamscan) June 16, 2021

A vehicle incident near Chase has caused the closure of Highway 1 in both directions, according to DriveBC.

The June 16 incident occurred at about 1:38 p.m. and is located less than two kilometres east of Shuswap Avenue on the Trans-Canada Highway.

There is currently a detour in effect and drivers are encouraged to reroute using Highway 97 or Highway 97B.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and assessing the situation. More details will be provided as they become available.

