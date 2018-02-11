Air ambulances respond to a Hwy. 5 vehicle incident. (Stu Leatherdale/Twitter)

UPDATE: Ambulances respond to multi-vehicle Hwy. 5 crash south of Merritt

Hwy. 5 is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope

A vehicle incident has both northbound and one southbound lane closed between Hope and Merritt on Hwy. 5.

The incident seems to have occurred near Larson Hill, about 35 kilometre south of Merritt, but the DriveBC highway cam for the area is currently out-of-service.

A BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson confirmed that three ambulances and one air ambulance responded to the multi-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m.

Patients are being treated on scene.

A driver in the area told Black Press Media that a semi-truck appears to be involved.

Anyone driving north from Hope should take Hwy. 1 or Hwy. 3 as a detour.

RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

More to come.

Previous story
BBQ joint cleans house in chili cook off

Just Posted

BBQ joint cleans house in chili cook off

Station BBQ won all three awards in the Chili Cook-off, as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival

Leaders champions for Métis heritage

Don and Anne McBeth are the February Community Champions in Vernon

Carnival Cops bust RCMP support staff

All part of the fun and frivolity as the 58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival winds down

San Diego loving Vernon hockey

Seven players with the San Diego Saints are in Canada for the first time

Balloons going up

Weather finally cooperates for 27th annual North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Festival

In photos: Ripped Snowbike Races in Sicamous

Riders on specialized motorcycles put on a high-octane show for spectators in Sicamous.

Crosby hits 400 career goals

Penguins’ captain becomes 95th player to reach milestone

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATE: Ambulances respond to multi-vehicle Hwy. 5 crash south of Merritt

Hwy. 5 is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope

Petition calls for more air ambulances in rural B.C.

Not enough advanced life support, trauma care advocates say

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Vees lose at home to the Vipers

Penticton Vees tied with Vernon Vipers at 75 points

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

Most Read