Hwy 97A exit into Armstrong to close

The road will be closed from May 15-June 30 while crews work on the Meighan Creek Diversion project

The proposed new culverts, which will help mitigate flow from floods. (City of Armstrong photo)

The City of Armstrong is reminding residents that there will be a full closure of the Pleasant Valley exit between Hwy 97A and Smith Drive.

Starting Monday, May 15 until June 30, the city will begin construction of the Meighan Creek Diversion project, as part of ongoing flood mitigation works and the City’s capital projects for 2023.

The Meighan Creek Bypass project is to construct a bypass to alleviate capacity issues through existing culverts under Hwy 97A to Smith Drive and installation of new culvert sections to connect high flows to Deep Creek.

The project is designed to the 1/200 year flows, which refers to a flood level or peak that has a one in 200 chance of being equalled or exceeded in any year. The project will increase capacity for climate change resiliency, and was funded by the province through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund and the City of Armstrong.

All emergency services have been notified and are aware of the closure. Landmark Solutions was awarded the contract and will begin construction on Monday, May 15.

