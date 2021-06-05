UPDATE: More power outages in Vernon’s Adventure Bay area

Power is out in the Adventure Bay Road area after eagle’s nest reportedly sparked flames

A power pole caught fire on Adventure Bay Road in Vernon Saturday, June 5, 2021, cutting power and closing the road temporarily. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Update: 4:50 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has cleared the scene having eliminated all hot spots in the Adventure Bay Road area, where a hydro pole caught fire.

BC Hydro is reporting additional outages in the neighbouring area. Ninety customers are affected south of Tronson Road and west of Foster Road, caused by a tree down across wires just before 4 p.m.

Another 290 have been in the dark west of Goldclaim Road since 3:45 p.m. The cause of that outage is under investigation.

Crews are on site at all three outages, which total more than 430 affected customers.

Original:

The lights are out and a road beside Okanagan Lake in Vernon is blocked off after a power pole caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to the 8700 block of Adventure Bay Road, off Tronson Road south of Kin Beach, around 2:30 p.m. June 5, where a large eagle’s nest is likely to have triggered an electrical fire having fallen onto BC Hydro equipment, according to a firefighter on scene.

An area resident at the scene said he’d previously noticed the large nest.

The power outage affects 53 BC Hydro customers in the 8700-8800 block of Adventure Bay Road, which is currently closed as VFRS crews await BC Hydro’s arrival.

A thin veil of smoke could be seen down the road from the traffic control line as crews tackled grass fires smouldering in the area.

More to come.

