Hypnotism seminar seeks to help stop smoking

As the year progresses, it’s not uncommon for people to fall off track from their new year’s resolutions. Quitting smoking is no exception to that rule. Unfortunately for many, breaking their life-long smoking habit is something that they believe may be impossible.

Lower Mainland hypnotist Scott (The Stop Smoking Guy) Christie wants to challenge their belief and help B.C. smokers to finally walk away from the power that cigarettes have had over them in his interactive seminars, coming to Vernon’s Village Green Hotel Feb. 17 and Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre Feb. 18.

“My Mom smoked three packs a day for over 30 years and the day that she made the decision to stop smoking brought joy to my heart,” Christie said of his motivation to start the program. “This decision changed our family’s life together, we just celebrated her 82nd birthday this past July. Watching her smoking related health problems disappear eliminated a great deal of stress from our family. I still remember the feeling I had when she took back control of her life, and I want all families in B.C. to have the opportunity to experience this feeling as well.”

As the owner and hypnotist at the Hypnosis Empowerment Centre in Surrey, B.C., Christie has developed unique strategies to help crack the stop smoking code and deliver a clear and new approach to helping people to give up their smoking habit.

Understanding and education of how the mind creates and holds onto unwanted behaviors like smoking habits and the power of belief are at the centre of Christie’s smoking cessation program, which utilizes self-imagery, hypnosis and the power of belief

Tickets to Christie’s seminars are $85 per seat. For more information, visit www.thestopsmokingguy.ca.

