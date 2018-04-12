Don Cavers, Kamloops city councillor. (Kamloops This Week)

‘I dare you’: B.C. councillor calls out feds in pipeline dispute

Kamloops’ Donovan Cavers dares the federal finance minister to cancel equalization payments to B.C.

Amid continued turmoil over the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, a social media post by a Kamloops city councillor is turning heads on both sides of the dispute.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Coun. Donovan Cavers dared federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau to cancel equalization payments to B.C.

Pull. Your. Head. Out. Of. Your. Montréal. B…” Cavers wrote.

In a follow-up Tweet, he called on climate-change deniers, with the hashtag #worsebeforebetter.

Following an emergency federal cabinet meeting this week, Morneau wouldn’t speculate on whether financially penalizing B.C. remained an option as the feds work towards salvaging the pipeline project.

“I’m not going to publicly negotiate with any one of the parties,” he said. “Public threats, in my estimation, aren’t helpful.”

However, Morneau said Wednesday the government is considering “legal, regulatory and financial” ways to ensure the $7.4-billion expansion isn’t hampered any further.

The recent tension comes after Kinder Morgan announced it would be suspending all unnecessary spending on the project while Premier John Horgan continues to fight it.

Many called out Cavers for being disrespectful and not having British Columbians’ best interest at heart, while others supported his move.

Former Liberal MLA Terry Lake called Cavers’ comments “insulting to every Canadian who has fought for our country.”

– with files from The Canadian Press

Community rallies for burned youth
Rabbits to be killed at Richmond shelter after deadly virus detected

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

Residents can receive immediate emergency issue notifications from City of Vernon

Vernon's Powerhouse Theatre founder remembered

Founding member Doug Huggins passed away earlier this week

Okanagan Rail Trail receives federal funding

MP Stephen Fuhr made the announcement today in Lake Country

Community rallies for burned youth

Cherryville resident suffered burns to arm after being electrocuted Monday; GoFundMe page started

Kelowna firefighter training helps save lives

A master instructor had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vernon Starfish Pack Program grows

Kalamalka Rotary Club initiative marks second anniversary and 89 backpacks

Blood donations spike after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Canadian Blood Services says donations have significantly increased

Mother of slain B.C. sisters to run half marathon in their honour

'I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit'

Trudeau off to Peru amid unresolved pipeline crisis

Despite a meeting with the premiers of Alberta and B.C. on Sunday, Trudeau is headed on a foreign tour

Rabbits to be killed at Richmond shelter after deadly virus detected

An animal shelter in Richmond has been advised to euthanize all 66 rabbits in its care

Goodwill Shakespeare festival back in Vernon

More than 350 students from 20 schools in Vernon for theatre festival

