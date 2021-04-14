MP Todd Doherty took to Facebook after his family recently received threats. (Todd Doherty, MP Facebook photo)

‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’ : Cariboo-area MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Todd Doherty has also notified House of Commons Protective Services

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty took to social media this week sending a stern message to whomever has been threatening him and his family.

“Today I received another threat,” he said in a 20-second Facebook video posted Monday, April 12.

“So I want to send a message. I don’t run, and I don’t hide. You threatened my family, you approach my family and I will take appropriate action, and that’s not a threat. That’s a promise.”

It is unclear what the threat was linked to, and how many Doherty had received. Black Press Media reached out to the MP for more details, but he declined to comment further on the matter.

In a statement released Tuesday, April 13, Doherty confirmed he and his family are safe, and thanked everyone for their concern.

“As I mentioned in my video, I have taken appropriate action and notified the RCMP and the House of Commons Protective Services,” Doherty stated.

“As this case is currently under investigation, I cannot comment further.”

Doherty was first elected in the riding of Cariboo-Prince George in October 2015.

He has four children and resides in Prince George with his wife, Kelly. He is originally from Williams Lake, which is included in his riding.

The video which has received more than 3,500 views was also shared by Doherty on Twitter.

“It’s totally unacceptable to have your family threatened,” replied Cariboo Regional District Area G director Al Richmond.

