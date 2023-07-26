The Dairy Queen in Oliver opened in May. (Jen’s Interior Painting)

‘I scream, you scream’ a truck careens into Oliver Dairy Queen

Luckily no one was injured in the incident

A scary crash at the new Dairy Queen in Oliver ended with a lot of damage but could have been much worse as a pickup truck narrowly missed hitting people before smashing into the building Monday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., Oliver RCMP and ambulance responded to the scene at the DQ where the driver of a white pickup lost control, taking out the staircase and railings blocking the drive-thru.

Alcohol was ruled out as a contributing factor, said police. Witness evidence suggests that the driver, an Oliver man, suffered a medical emergency at the time of driving.

The driver told police he had just picked up pizza from around the corner and lost consciousness as he was turning from Highway 97 onto Veterans Way.

The driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and issued a Notice of Driving Suspension and a medical review has been recommended to the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles. The matter remains under investigation, confirmed Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

