Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)

‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

A Victoria councillor is apologizing to constituents for travelling over the holidays, despite COVID-19 health orders. He is one of two Greater Victoria municipal councillors who travelled outside of the country during the holiday season.

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow posted a statement to Twitter Tuesday evening and said he “made the poor choice” to travel to East Africa over the holidays and returned to Victoria Jan. 4. He said he is in a 14-day quarantine at a Vancouver hotel and will serve his council duties remotely.

“I had been planning and saving for this trip for years and returned to East Africa for the first time since I fled the civil war in Somalia in 1992 as a child,” he wrote in the statement. “I saw family members I hadn’t seen in more than three decades.”

RELATED: Metchosin councillor travelled to Mexico in December

Dubow said he adhered to local public health guidelines while away and took multiple COVID-19 tests.

“Even with the extreme caution that I took, including the tests I paid for, I know now that I should not have gone. I understand there is no good excuse.”

Dubow said he is “committed to doing better and working harder for all residents of Victoria.”

This comes shortly after Metchosin Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila, who owns chauffeur service L.A. Limousines, confirmed she had spent time in Mexico from Dec. 1 to 9 for the wedding of a business partner.

Kahakauwila told Black Press Media the business has been “decimated” by the pandemic.

Several Canadian politicians admitted to travelling abroad over the holidays including seven Alberta cabinet members, MLAs and staff who resigned as a result.

READ ALSO: 7 Alberta cabinet ministers, MLAs, staff resign after holiday travels: Kenney

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilCity of VictoriaGreater Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sad end to missing dog on Coquihalla
Next story
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Just Posted

UBCO researchers and digital health company Curatio have partnered together to bring virtual health support to Canadians. (Stronger Together project - UBCO)
UBCO research project connects community to free virtual health support

The aim of the partnership is to keep people safe at home with virtual services

The 2021 Canadian National Taekwon-do Championships were set to be hosted by Sundance Martial Arts in Vernon in April, but the event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. (Sundance Martial Arts photo)
COVID-19 strikes down Taekwondo nationals in Vernon

The 2021 Championships would have been hosted by Sundance Martial Arts at Kal Tire Place in April

(The Overlander Restaurant/Facebook)
New beginnings for longtime North Okanagan restaurateur

Dale Flowers left O’Keefe Ranch kitchen after 15 years to head the Overlander in Armstrong

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
10 new COVID-19 cases linked to Vernon outbreaks

A total of 52 people have contracted the virus and one person has died

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 61 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-five people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

B.C. reports 428 more cases Tuesday, eight deaths

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Kelowna is now home to North America’s first cannabis research facility focused on cultivation techniques and systems. (The Flowr Corporation)
Kelowna hosts North America’s first cannabis cultivation research centre

The centre will focus on cannabis cultivation techniques and systems

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

Lippy went missing after a rollover on the Coquihalla. (Aaron Proudfoot/Facebook)
Sad end to missing dog on Coquihalla

The dog who went missing following a crash on Highway 5 was found deceased

Ken Brown, driver of the houseboat, was killed on July 3, 2010, when Leon Reinbrecht drove his speedboat into the vessel. (File photo)
Man responsible for fatal Shuswap Lake boat crash out on parole

Leon Reinbrecht piloted a boat on July 3, 2010 when it struck a houseboat killing the driver

File
Vancouver, Victoria among top 10 tech markets in Canada

Tech education and industry continue to boom in B.C.

Bernard and Max Trest launched COVID Reported Facebook page to crowdsource and compile exposures at workplaces, etc., that may otherwise not be being made public. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad, son launch online map for anonymous COVID-19 reporting

Bernard Trest said ‘COVID Reported’ initiative is about helping people protect themselves

People brave strong winds along the Ogden Point breakwater during wind warnings issued by Environment Canada along the south coast as a frontal system pushes across Vancouver Island during the first major storm of the year in Victoria, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conditions easing, ferry travel resumes after wind, rain batter B.C. coast

Just over 5,000 customers remained in the dark early Wednesday

Most Read