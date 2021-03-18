FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Pandemic rebate cheques from the Insurance Corp. of B.C. scheduled to be sent to customers mid-March will now be delayed due to a cyberattack, the auto insurer said in a Wednesday (March 17) news release.

According to ICBC, the cyberattack hit a third-party vendor contracted to provide printing and distribution services. ICBC said that the vendor had customer names, addresses, COVID-19 rebate cheques amounts and cheque numbers but that there was “no indication” that the hackers got this information.

“The event did not impact ICBC’s systems, which are secure,” the auto insurer said. ICBC had planned to begin sending out cheques this week but those plans are now on hold.

“ICBC is optimistic the delay will be minimal. The corporation is working on options to issue cheques to our customers in the coming weeks.”

READ MORE: ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirushackersICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Golf course development proposal prompts Sicamous to consider boundary expansion
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Just Posted

Former Vernon Viper Odeen Tufto has been nominated for the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Award for the 2021 season, given to the top player in college hockey. (BCHL photo)
Former Vernon Viper a finalist for top college hockey award

Quinnipiac University’s Odeen Tufto has been nominated for this year’s Hobey Baker Award

The Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned over 1,400 pounds of garbage from Beaver Lake Road on March 14. (Supplied/Kane Blake)
1,400 pounds of garbage discovered in Lake Country backcountry

Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned up the mess on March 14

Ontario engineer Eric MacMillan created a 3D model of what Kelowna’s skyline will look like in a few years. (Eric MacMillan)
Kelowna in 2031: Ontario man makes 3D model of city’s future skyline

An Ontario resident wanted to see what the city will look like in a few years

The Beatles landing in the U.S. in 1964. (Contributed)
COLUMN: Hint: It’s not Greg

Columnist gives inside look at office quiz about naming the four Beatles

The City of Vernon recently approved a goose cull to aid in population control. (Tyler Olsen - Abbotsford News)
Taylor: Geese get no respect

Is it a pest or a point of pride? Columnist Jim Taylor looks at Canadian geese

Downtown Vernon Association marketing director Peter Kaz, left, and executive director Susan Lehman, right, present a $4,000 cheque to Okanagan Screen Arts’ Save Our Towne Cinema fundraising co-chairs Susan Hodgson and Donna Elliott, centre, on March 17, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: Downtown association backs fundraiser for historic Vernon theatre

$4K donation brings Okanagan Screen Arts’ Save Our Towne Cinema to one-third mark in goal

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in B.C.

Hyde Mountain Golf Course is pursuing a bylaw amendment to accommodate more than 100 strata lots for recreational vehicles, as well as to bring an onsite helicopter tour business into compliance. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Golf course development proposal prompts Sicamous to consider boundary expansion

A study of the issue may be forthcoming, province gets final say

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

It is unclear whether any criminal charges were laid against the teacher

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)
Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Police were called to Elliott Crescent in the early hours of March 17

The City of Penticton approved a multi-million dollar revitalization plan for Skaha Lake Park Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (File photo)
Penticton approves multi-million dollar Skaha Lake Park revamp

The revitalization is estimated to cost between $2.8 million to $3.8 million

Most Read