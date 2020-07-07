ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

After a four-month break, B.C. residents will once again be able to book a road test in July.

On Tuesday (july 7), the Insurance Corp. of B.C. laid out the details of its “phased” reopening plan.

Health-care workers and first responders who need a licence for work will have priority access and can call 1-800-950-1498 to determine if they qualify and to book.

Motorcycle and recreational trailer tests will begin first, starting up again on Wednesday, with Class 5 and 7 road tests starting up as of July 20. Drivers who had their tests cancelled between March 17 and 30 will get priority and should expect a call from ICBC this week.

More to come.

Most Read