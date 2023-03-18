(CSVAR Facebook Photo)

Ice climber dies after falling 30 feet near Golden

The incident happened near the Gibraltar ice climbs

An ice climber has died from his injuries after a fall near the Gibraltar ice climbs south of Golden.

On Thursday, March 9, the Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) responded to a call from the Columbia Valley RCMP to help find the ice climber. The Gibraltar ice climbs are just off of the Kootenay Forest Service Road.

The man fell approximately 30 feet and a friend and the worksite emergency services performed life-saving measures until B.C. Ambulance arrived on scene. The victim was transferred to hospital but died as he succumbed to this injuries.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those involved in the incident,” said CVSAR on their Facebook page. “This has been a difficult month for the local outdoor community. Stay safe this spring.”

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Critics allege group funded by Quebec government spreading transphobic views
Next story
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after 2-vehicle crash in Kelowna causes havoc on Springfield Road

Just Posted

Jesse Brown (second from right) is joined by partners Darion Odell (left) and Joel Rybachuk (right) in purchasing Cidel Moving and Storage, and rebranding as Browns Transport. The trio bought the business from the Zoethout family, represented by Rick Zoethout (second from left) and Art Zoethout (third from left). (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Longtime Vernon moving firm delivered to new partners

Vernon Vipers forward Luke Pakulak (29) scored twice and set up two others as the Snakes downed the Trail Smoke Eaters 6-1 in BCHL action Friday, March 17, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers walk over Trail

Vernon’s Cynthia Roberts decided a return to the Okanagan was what she needed for work and happiness. And, thanks to WorkBC, she has found her dream job in Vernon. (Contributed)
Sense of adventure leads to dream job in Vernon

Kelli Rose holds a photo of her daughter Tiffany, and her dog Lily. Tiffany died in 2005, leading Rose to The Compassionate Friends in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Compassion continues for grieving Vernon parents

Pop-up banner image