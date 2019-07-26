Ice time conflict at Okanagan hockey rink resolved

Issues for ice time at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna arose in early July

The City of West Kelowna is reporting that the ice time conflict at Royal LePage Place has been resolved.

Issues arose in early July about the available ice time for minor hockey after the West Kelowna Warriors’ homes games were changed to 6 p.m. for this upcoming season, an hour earlier than years previous.

Multiple organizations share the ice at Royal LePage and the city looked to resolve the matter to ensure all groups were getting the ice time they needed.

“Scheduling of arenas is a complex undertaking and involves a large number of user groups vying for ice time. In order to come to a mutually-beneficial arrangement, the city met with representatives from the West Kelowna Warriors, West Kelowna Minor Hockey and Westside Ringette to address this conflict,” said Kirsten Jones with the City of West Kelowna.

‘The group worked together with a solution-oriented approach and were able to negotiate appropriate times for every user group.”

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna Warriors star reflects on NHL development camp

READ MORE: Warriors respond to ice time concerns

The West Kelowna Warriors’ first home game of the upcoming season is Sept. 7.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Water quality warnings remain in effect for three Shuswap beaches
Next story
Increases recommended for Penticton utility rates

Just Posted

Surprise! British youth band holds farmer’s market flash mob

It was a boisterous Thursday morning at the Vernon Farmer’s Market as… Continue reading

North Okanagan team tops Ride Don’t Hide fundraising for third straight year

Liam’s Lunar Dragons has raised close to $90,000 for Canadian Mental Health in last three years

Mother pleads for recovery not safe injection sites in Vernon

LETTER: “Addiction has to be treated first. Not a safe injection site”

Care costs for 42 horses seized near Vernon now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Vernon’s second cannabis retail store coming soon

Vernon will have its second cannabis store by the middle of next week

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Neighbours work to battle blaze near Cawston

Property owners near Richter Mountain wildfire used their own firefighting equipment

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death

Police watchdog finds police not responsible for death at detachment

Most Read