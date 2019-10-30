Icy highway causes multiple crashes near Vernon

Icy conditions have caused several accidents on Highway 97 near Vernon.
A water break flooded four lanes of the highway just north of town near Swan Lake Nurseryland Wednesday morning. With temperatures below zero, ice formed and multiple crashes took place
First a single-vehicle went off the road, then several rear-enders took place and there was even a black pickup straddling the meridian.
Traffic is slow going in the area as tow trucks, BX-Swan Lake Fire Department, RCMP and Ambulance are on scene.
Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution in the area.
A reporter is on the scene and more details will be posted as they become available.
