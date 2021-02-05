Icy roads send semi up embankment north of Vernon

Truck off road on Highway 97 between Falkland and Vernon

A semi-truck ended up an embankment off Highway 97 north of Vernon Friday morning. (Al Kranenborg photo)

Slick conditions are believed to be the cause of a semi-truck crash north of Vernon Friday morning.

The truck ended up an embankment in the opposite lane of Highway 97, approximately three kilometres past Westside Road.

RCMP were on scene around 8:30 a.m. The highway is not closed, but is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic while crews deal with the incident between Irish Creek and St. Annes roads.

“Roads were really icy this morning, kudos to driver for keeping it up rite and not blocking highway or killing someone,” Rob Drexler commented on a Facebook post.

Check back for updates as they become available.

