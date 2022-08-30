Taren Lacey was reported missing with his truck and camper, which have since been found with remains inside. (Facebook photo)

ID of deceased ‘strongly believed to be missing person’: Vernon RCMP

However, RCMP can still not confirm identification of remains

The search for Taren ‘Terry’ Lacey has come to a sad end.

Lacey’s truck and camper were found in the Princeton area the week of Aug. 25, days after the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP put out a missing person report.

“A deceased person was located inside the vehicle whom investigators strongly believe to be the missing person,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “However, we cannot confirm this at this time as the positive identification process is still being conducted by the BC Coroners Service.”

Lacey’s family is left going through the painful process, but thanks all those who took the time to search for Lacey and spread infomation.

“The people that found the vehicle stated they recognized it from the media campaign,” said Stephen Black, on the Missing: Terry Lacey Facebook page.

The 60-year-old was last heard from on June 24 and at the time, indicated to family he had plans to travel and camp at various destinations in the interior of British Columbia eventually making his way to the lower mainland, according to RCMP.

Lacey’s ex-wife, Sherry Lacey, told Black Press Media he was an experienced horseman and mountaineer.

“He was also brilliant at computers.”

Text messages before he disappeared were happy ones, although he noted the fish weren’t biting.

