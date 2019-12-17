IG Wealth Management supports Vernon food bank with donation

$1,800 was collected for the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank

IG Wealth Management in Vernon donated $1,800 to the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank for the holidays. Dominik Dlouhy, from left, Victor Veach, Chris Hodgkinson, Andy Erickson, Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank executive director Stefan Reid, Greg Jones and Rick Schaab.

Division director Andy Erickson said IG Wealth has been supporting the food bank over the holidays for more than 14 years.

“They always need cash at this time,” he said, adding the holidays are a good time to keep change ready to make donations while heading out on the town.

Erickson also acknowledged and praised the hard work invested by the volunteers shaking bells and collecting donations despite frigid weather and busy Christmas schedules.

In years previous, IG Wealth would host a Comedy Tour to raise funds for the food bank. Although they didn’t host the event this year, they still wanted to give back.

Dominik Dlouhy, Victor Veach, Chris Hodgkinson, Andy Erickson, Greg Jones and Rick Schaab made the donation to Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank’s executive director Stefan Reid last week.

